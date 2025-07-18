Pakistan outclass India 3-0 in Asian U16 Volleyball Championship semifinal

Pakistani players celebrate after defeating India during the semifinal of the Asian Under-16 Volleyball Championship in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan's under-16 volleyball team delivered a commanding performance to outclass India 3-0 in the semifinal of the Asian Under-16 Volleyball Championship in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, securing their place in the tournament's final.

From the first serve, Pakistan dominated the match, leaving India struggling to gain momentum. The final score was 25-16, 25-19, and 25-12, reflecting Pakistan's superiority in all aspects of the game.

Pakistan outperformed India in attack points, blocks, and serves. The team secured 37 attack points compared to India's 25, while also dominating in blocks with 13 points against India's four. In serves, Pakistan edged ahead with five points to India's four.

Key players led the charge for Pakistan. Muhammad Junaid was the standout performer, contributing 19 points, including 11 from attacks. Faizan Ullah added 12 points, while Talha Mehar and Irfan each scored seven points, showcasing a well-rounded team effort.

India, on the other hand, struggled to counter Pakistan's aggressive play, managing only 47 points across all three sets. Pakistan's defensive strength was evident as they limited India's opportunities, forcing errors and maintaining control throughout the match.

With this victory, Pakistan advances to the final, where they will face defending champions Iran, a team they previously defeated in the crossover round, as Pakistan aims to clinch the championship title.

The win not only highlights the team's skill and coordination but also reinforces Pakistan's growing reputation in youth volleyball on the continental stage.