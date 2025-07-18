Pakistan's Hasnain clinches IBSF U17 Snooker world title

This undated picture shows Pakistan cueist Hasnain Akhtar featuring in the IBSF World U17 Snooker Championship at the Crowne Plaza Bahrain in Manama. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s rising snooker star Hasnain Akhtar clinched the title at the IBSF World U17 Snooker Championship with a dominant display in the final, defeating Wales' Riley Powell in a one-sided encounter on Friday.

Hasnain outclassed his Welsh opponent with a straight-frames victory, securing the final 4-0. The 16-year-old Pakistani cueist produced frame scores of 86-7, 73-35, 50-31 and 98-4, showcasing his class and composure on the global stage.

The match, officiated by Bahrain's Nadhem Ahmed, saw Hasnain deliver two notable breaks of 44 and 67 in the first and fourth frames respectively, underlining his control throughout the match.

Powell struggled to make an impact, with Hasnain never allowing him to settle into rhythm.

With this victory, Muhammad Hasnain has become the first Pakistani player to win the IBSF World U17 Snooker Championship. He adds this title to his growing list of accolades, having also won the Asian U21 Championship earlier this year.

This is Pakistan's first IBSF title in the U17 age group since the global body restructured its junior categories in 2023, converting the Under-18 championship into the current U17 format. The last comparable triumph came in 2017 when Naseem Akhtar, another rising star from Pakistan, won the IBSF World Under-18 Championship.

Hasnain’s triumph adds to Pakistan’s growing prominence in the global snooker arena and offers hope for a brighter future for cue sports in the country.