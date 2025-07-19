PSB seeks financial records of PHF officials' foreign trips

The image shows Pakistan Sports Board centre building. — APP/File

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has formally requested a complete record of foreign trips taken by the President and Secretary of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), along with details of the financial expenses incurred during these travels.

This move comes amid growing concerns over transparency and financial accountability within the federation.

According to a letter recently sent by the PSB to the PHF, the board clarified that it is not responsible for paying travel allowances (TA/DA) to players and officials during international tours — a responsibility that lies solely with the federation itself.

The letter specifically mentions the Nation’s Cup held in Malaysia, highlighting that despite receiving funds from the PSB last year, the PHF has failed to provide any details on how those funds were utilised.

The PSB noted that both verbal and written reminders had been repeatedly issued to the PHF leadership — including the President and Secretary — but no satisfactory response had been received.

On May 30, 2025, the PHF had admitted in writing that it had funds available in its bank accounts; however, players still had not received their daily allowances.

On July 20, another formal request for clarification was made, but as of now, no reply has been provided.

The PSB has emphasised that if the PHF is facing financial difficulties, it must first submit proper accounting records. These should include bank statements from the last six months, a full breakdown of the foreign tours undertaken by the PHF President and Secretary during that period, and the exact expenses involved.

Additionally, the PSB has asked for documentation related to the establishment of a new PHF office in Islamabad. This includes the official approval of the executive board for setting up the office, which the PSB now demands as proof.

Geo News has obtained a copy of the letter sent by the PSB to the PHF.



