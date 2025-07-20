Govt eyes blue economy boost with Rs3bn aquaculture park in Karachi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry chairs a high-level meeting on blue economy development, July 19, 2025. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Saturday announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art Aquaculture Park at Korangi Fish Harbour (KoFHAH), Karachi, at an estimated cost of Rs3 billion.

The minister announced while chairing a high-level meeting on the development of the blue economy, attended by Chairman Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Noorul Haq Baloch, representatives from Korangi Fish Harbour Authority (KoFHAH), the Marine Fisheries Department (MFD), and the Balochistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said a press release.

The estimated annual production of the 120-acre aquaculture park ranges from 360 to 1,200 tonnes, depending on the species cultivated and the farming system employed.

Its annual revenue potential is projected to be between $720,000 and $7.2 million, influenced by species selection, market prices, and production intensity.

The minister said the project, covering 120 acres, should be developed under a public-private partnership framework, aiming to boost the country’s blue economy through sustainable aquaculture.

The meeting was informed that the land cost for the Aquaculture Park has been set according to an extensive farming model, offering an affordable and efficient foundation for private investors.

Experts informed the meeting that Pakistan’s coastal waters possess highly conducive conditions for aquaculture, providing an ideal environment for farming a variety of marine species.

To accelerate the process, the federal minister directed the Korangi Fish Harbour Authority to submit a comprehensive execution report within 10 days.

Emphasising replication of success, the minister proposed extending the aquaculture model to Balochistan, leveraging its vast coastal belt for sustainable marine farming.

To enhance coordination, the minister ordered the relocation of the Marine Fisheries Department sub-office to the premises of the Gwadar Port Authority.

This administrative shift is expected to streamline inter-agency collaboration and expedite decision-making on blue economy initiatives.

In a separate meeting, the federal minister also reviewed progress on the land allotment and lease policy of the Port Qasim Authority (PQA).

Officials informed him that the Survey of Pakistan has been engaged to identify and demarcate PQA-owned land.

It was also conveyed that the revision of PQA’s master plan is being aligned with the broader feasibility study for the National Ports Master Plan, currently underway.

Chaudhry reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting sustainable marine development, stating that investments in aquaculture and port infrastructure are essential for ensuring food security, increasing exports, and generating employment in coastal regions.

The meetings chaired by the minister mark a key step in the government’s broader maritime development strategy, focused on tapping the full potential of Pakistan’s coastal resources through innovation, cooperation, and private sector participation.