 
Geo News

Govt eyes blue economy boost with Rs3bn aquaculture park in Karachi

Project's annual revenue potential projected to range between $720,000 and $7.2 million

By
APP
|

July 20, 2025

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry chairs a high-level meeting on blue economy development, July 19, 2025. — APP
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry chairs a high-level meeting on blue economy development, July 19, 2025. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Saturday announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art Aquaculture Park at Korangi Fish Harbour (KoFHAH), Karachi, at an estimated cost of Rs3 billion.

The minister announced while chairing a high-level meeting on the development of the blue economy, attended by Chairman Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Noorul Haq Baloch, representatives from Korangi Fish Harbour Authority (KoFHAH), the Marine Fisheries Department (MFD), and the Balochistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said a press release.

The estimated annual production of the 120-acre aquaculture park ranges from 360 to 1,200 tonnes, depending on the species cultivated and the farming system employed. 

Its annual revenue potential is projected to be between $720,000 and $7.2 million, influenced by species selection, market prices, and production intensity.

The minister said the project, covering 120 acres, should be developed under a public-private partnership framework, aiming to boost the country’s blue economy through sustainable aquaculture.

The meeting was informed that the land cost for the Aquaculture Park has been set according to an extensive farming model, offering an affordable and efficient foundation for private investors.

Experts informed the meeting that Pakistan’s coastal waters possess highly conducive conditions for aquaculture, providing an ideal environment for farming a variety of marine species.

To accelerate the process, the federal minister directed the Korangi Fish Harbour Authority to submit a comprehensive execution report within 10 days.

Emphasising replication of success, the minister proposed extending the aquaculture model to Balochistan, leveraging its vast coastal belt for sustainable marine farming.

To enhance coordination, the minister ordered the relocation of the Marine Fisheries Department sub-office to the premises of the Gwadar Port Authority. 

This administrative shift is expected to streamline inter-agency collaboration and expedite decision-making on blue economy initiatives.

In a separate meeting, the federal minister also reviewed progress on the land allotment and lease policy of the Port Qasim Authority (PQA). 

Officials informed him that the Survey of Pakistan has been engaged to identify and demarcate PQA-owned land. 

It was also conveyed that the revision of PQA’s master plan is being aligned with the broader feasibility study for the National Ports Master Plan, currently underway.

Chaudhry reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting sustainable marine development, stating that investments in aquaculture and port infrastructure are essential for ensuring food security, increasing exports, and generating employment in coastal regions.

The meetings chaired by the minister mark a key step in the government’s broader maritime development strategy, focused on tapping the full potential of Pakistan’s coastal resources through innovation, cooperation, and private sector participation.

FM Aurangzeb in US to finalise trade deal with US before August deadline: report
FM Aurangzeb in US to finalise trade deal with US before August deadline: report
Pakistan records $2.1bn current account surplus after 14 years
Pakistan records $2.1bn current account surplus after 14 years
Five private firms pitch proposals for ferry service from Gwadar to Gulf region
Five private firms pitch proposals for ferry service from Gwadar to Gulf region
EU's new Russia sanctions aim for more effective oil price cap
EU's new Russia sanctions aim for more effective oil price cap
Over 100,000 e-bikes, 300,000 e-loaders to be provided under govt scheme
Over 100,000 e-bikes, 300,000 e-loaders to be provided under govt scheme
Pakistan to repay over $23 billion in external debt in FY26
Pakistan to repay over $23 billion in external debt in FY26
PSX flat after hitting record high as investors lock in profits
PSX flat after hitting record high as investors lock in profits
PSX rallies on reserves boost, mutual fund inflows
PSX rallies on reserves boost, mutual fund inflows