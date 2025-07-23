Pakistan Shaheens survive late scare to clinch opener vs PCC Select XI

Pakistan Shaheens in action during their first one-day against Professional County Club Select XI at The Country Ground in Beckenham on July 22, 2025. — ECB

BECKENHAM: In a nail-biting finish, Pakistan Shaheens edged out the Professional County Club (PCC) Select XI by just one run, thanks to Maaz Sadaqat’s three-for and solid half-centuries from Haider Ali and skipper Saud Shakeel in the first one-day at The County Ground.

In a match that was reduced to 28 overs per side, Professional County Club Select XI accumulated 187 runs before being bundled out in the final over.

Leading the way for them was opening batter Will Smeed, who top-scored with a brisk 84 off 62 deliveries, laced with a dozen boundaries, including two sixes.

He also shared important partnerships with Hamza Shaikh and Ollie Sykes, who made notable contributions by scoring 44 and 28, respectively.

Maaz was the standout bowler for Pakistan Shaheens, taking three wickets for 28 runs in 4.4 overs, followed by Saud Shakeel and Faisal Akram, who took two each, while Mir Hamza and Ubaid Shah made one scalp apiece.

Set to chase a revised target of 204, Pakistan Shaheens knocked the winning runs for the loss of five wickets and a ball to spare.

Leading the way for the visitors was their captain Shakeel, who top-scored with an unbeaten 72 off as many deliveries with the help of four boundaries.

He was closely followed by Haider Ali, who smashed five fours and three sixes on his way to a 56-ball 71.

Shahid Aziz gave final touches to the run chase with an unbeaten 21-run cameo, which came off just 11 deliveries and featured two boundaries, including a six.

Tom Lawes led the bowling charge for Professional County Club Select XI with two wickets, while Mitch Stanley, Scott Currie and Dan Douthwaite claimed one apiece.

With Pakistan Shaheens now leading the three-match series 1-0, their second one-day match against Professional County Club Select XI is scheduled to be played at the same venue on Friday.