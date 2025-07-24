 
Geo News

Legendary WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan dies at 71

Medics dispatched to wrestling star's home say that call was regarding "cardiac arrest," reports TMZ

By
Web Desk
|

July 24, 2025

WWE legend Hulk Hogan. — Reuters/File
Professional wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, has died at the age of 71, according to a report from TMZ.

While details remain scarce, emergency medical services were reportedly dispatched to Hogan's residence in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday morning following a call related to a "cardiac arrest".

Hogan, a towering figure in the world of professional wrestling, was reportedly stretchered into an ambulance. 

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) also confirmed Hogan's death in a post on X, saying: "WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture's most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan's family, friends, and fans."

 This is a developing story and is being updated with more details

