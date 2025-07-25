Pakistan announce white-ball squads for West Indies tour

Pakistani players celebrating wicket during second one-day international between Pakistan and South Africa, Cape Town, South Africa. — December 19, 2024. — X/@babarazam258

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday unveiled the national squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against the West Indies.

The ODI series will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad & Tobago from August 8-12.

Mohammad Rizwan will continue to lead the ODI side as PCB has named a 16-member squad for the three-match series.

Right-handed batter Hasan Nawaz is the only uncapped player in the ODI squad, while Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi are part of the ODI squad.

The Men in Green will also play three T20Is against the West Indies, scheduled from July 31 to August 3 at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, USA.

In T20Is, Salman Ali Agha will captain the side, while fast bowlers Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi return to the squad in limited overs format.

Following the conclusion of the three-match T20I series in Bangladesh, Pakistan will arrive in the USA on Sunday, 27 July.

Pakistan T20I squad:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wicket-keeper), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim

ODI squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim

Team management:

Naveed Akram Cheema (manager), Mike Hesson (head coach), Ashley Noffke (bowling coach), Hanif Malik (batting Coach), Shane McDermott (fielding Coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Grant Luden (strength and conditioning coach), Talha Ejaz (analyst), Syed Naeem Ahmad (media manager), Irtaza Komail (security manager), Dr Wajid Ali Rafai (team doctor) and Muhammad Ehsan (masseur).

Series schedule: