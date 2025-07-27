PSB hikes cash rewards for medal-winning athletes

Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Preview - Chaumet, Paris, France - February 1, 2024 A Paris 2024 Olympic Games gold medal is seen on display at Chaumet jewellery. — Reuters

KARACHI: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has significantly enhanced cash rewards for medal-winning athletes under a revised policy approved during its 34th board meeting, raising incentives across multiple categories and introducing new event-specific awards.

Under the updated framework, the reward for an Olympic gold medal has tripled from Rs10 million to Rs30 million. Silver medalists will now receive Rs20.5 million, up from Rs7.5 million, while bronze medalists will earn Rs10 million compared to Rs5 million in the previous policy. Asian Games gold medalists will get Rs10.5 million instead of Rs7.5 million, with silver and bronze medalists securing Rs7 million and Rs5 million, respectively — both higher than the earlier Rs5 million and Rs3 million.

Commonwealth Games prizes have also been revised upward. Gold medalists’ awards increase from Rs5 million to Rs7.5 million, while silver and bronze medalists will receive Rs5 million and Rs3 million, respectively, compared to Rs3 million and Rs2 million earlier.

For the first time, the PSB has categorised World Championships and Asian Championships based on their frequency, assigning different amounts for events held every four years, every two years, and annually.

For example, four-year World Championship winners will now get Rs7.5 million, while biennial champions will receive Rs5 million, and annual winners will earn Rs3 million. Similar tiered structures apply to Asian Championships, Commonwealth Championships, and junior-level events.

The revised policy also introduces separate allocations for cue sports, awarding Rs1.5 million for an IBSF World Snooker Championship title and Rs0.75 million for an Asian Snooker Championship gold. Squash champions will receive Rs10 million for winning prestigious titles like the British Open or an equivalent event, while junior squash champions will be entitled to Rs5 million.

Other provisions, including awards for Paralympic, Deaflympic, and Blind Games athletes, team events, and coaches, remain consistent in structure but will benefit from the increased base amounts applied to major competitions.