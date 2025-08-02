TTP seeks time for consultation as first round of peace talks end in Bajaur

Tribal elders participate in a jirga session in Tank, South Waziristan tribal district, on Dec. 15, 2019. — Facebook@Tank Jirga

Outlawed TTP agrees to extend temporary ceasefire.

Jirga urges TTP to leave populated local areas.

Talks held at Jamia Masjid Zagai in Mamond Tehsil.



The first round of talks between the Bajaur Peace Jirga and the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended on Friday, with the Taliban asking for time to consult its leadership before giving a final response.

The next session of talks is expected to be held today, according to sources within the jirga. Members of the peace jirga held discussions with Frontier Corps (FC) officials at the Bajaur Scouts Headquarters and met representatives of the TTP at Jamia Masjid Zagai in Mamond Tehsil.

Speaking to the media, Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman, Chairman of the Mamond Tehsil Council and a member of the jirga, said: “We demanded that the armed groups either return to Afghanistan or, if they are intent on fighting, leave populated areas and move toward the mountains.”

In response, the Taliban requested a grace period until Saturday to consult their leaders. They expressed willingness to continue the dialogue process and assured that a ceasefire would remain in effect on their side until then.

Following the meeting, the jirga members returned to Bajaur.

The talks were being seen as a significant step towards de-escalating tensions in the region, which has witnessed a recent uptick in violence and militant activity.