WCL final: Pakistan Champions win toss, decide to bat first against South Africa

Pakistan Champions captain Mohammad Hafeez (right) and South Africa's Aaron Phangiso shake hands at the toss for their WCL 2025 match at the Grace Road in Leicester on July 25, 2025. — Instagram/wclpakistanchampions

Pakistan Champions won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa Champions in the final clash for the World Championship of Legends (WCL) title at Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Playing XI

Pakistan Champions: Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Akmal(w), Mohammad Hafeez(c), Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Umar Amin, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Rumman Raees, Saeed Ajmal

South Africa Champions: Hashim Amla, JJ Smuts, Morne van Wyk(w), Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Jacques Rudolph, Aaron Phangiso, Imran Tahir, Duanne Olivier

Head-to-Head

Pakistan and South Africa have come face to face twice in WCL history, with their head-to-head record levelled at 1-1.

The Proteas emerged victorious in their first-ever meeting, while the last edition’s runners-up tasted triumph in the league stage of the ongoing edition.

Matches: 2

South Africa Champions: 1

Pakistan Champions: 1

FORM GUIDE

Both teams enter the summit clash with not all but equally desired momentum in their favour. South Africa lost only one match on their way to the final. Notably, their only defeat in the WCL 2025 thus far came against Pakistan Champions, who are unbeaten.

Pakistan Champions: A, W, W, W, W (most recent first)

South Africa Champions: W, W, L, W, W