AJK ex-PM Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi arrested in May 9 case

Former prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi addressing a press conference in Muzaffarabad, on August 15, 2021. — Online/File

BAGH: Former Azad Jammu and Kashmir prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s AJK President Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi was arrested from Samahni, police confirmed on Sunday.

According to officials, arrest warrants had been issued for Niazi in a case related to the riots of May 9, 2023.



The former AJP premier was taken into custody when he arrived in Samahni to deliver a speech at a PTI rally.

Mirpur Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Liaquat Chaudhry said that the PTI leader was detained under Section 16 of the MPO, 1960.

“The arrest was made on the orders of the deputy commissioner,” the DIG added.

Hundreds of cases were lodged after PTI supporters, protesting the party founder Imran Khan’s arrest, staged protests across the country in May 2023. They allegedly vandalised the military installations and state-owned buildings, besides attacking the Lahore corps commander’s residence.

The riots broke out after the arrest of Khan from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a graft case. Several PTI leaders and workers were released on bail after their arrests, while many remain behind bars.

The deposed prime minister, who was ousted from power via the opposition's no-confidence motion in April 2022, has been behind bars since August 2023 as he was facing a slew of charges ranging from corruption to terrorism.

Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz among others handed 10-year jail term

A special anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Faisalabad last week sentenced several PTI leaders, including National Assembly Opposition Leader Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Zartaj Gul and others to 10 years in prison each in connection with a case registered in the aftermath of the May 9 mayhem at the Civil Lines Police Station.

In its verdict, the special ATC sentenced 108 individuals of the total 185 accused, which also includes Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) chief MNA Sahibzada Hamid Raza, who has been handed 10 years imprisonment.

The court also acquitted former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, Zain Qureshi and Khayal Kastro in the May 9 case.

In the second case registered at the Civil Lines Police Station, the anti-terrorism court sentenced 28 out of the 32 accused and acquitted four individuals.

A total of 107 people were named in the case, of which 32 were tried. Among those acquitted are Fawad Chaudhry, Zain Qureshi and Khayal Kastro.

In another case related to the May 9 violence registered at Ghulam Muhammadabad Police Station, the court sentenced 60 individuals, while seven of the 67 accused were acquitted.

The court also handed down a three-year jail term to Junaid Afzal Sahi in the aforementioned case.