Mobile internet service suspended across Balochistan over security concerns

QUETTA: Mobile internet data services have been suspended across Balochistan, including in the provincial capital Quetta, due to security concerns, according to provincial authorities.

Officials confirmed on Wednesday that the suspension affects numerous areas in the province as part of precautionary security measures.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) stated that internet services have been disrupted in several districts, including Kohlu, Chaman, Qila Abdullah, Pishin, Loralai, and Ziarat.

In addition, internet access has been suspended in Qila Saifullah, Nushki, and Harnai.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities since 2021, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the Taliban took charge in Afghanistan.

Last month, one personnel of the Balochistan Constabulary embraced martyrdom and three others were injured when unidentified armed men attacked the acting Deputy Superintendent of Police's (DSP) convoy in Mastung.

Two days before this incident, Indian-sponsored terrorists martyred Pakistan Army Major Syed Rabnawaz Tariq in Balochistan's Awaran district.

On the same day, at least three people were killed and seven others sustained injuries after unidentified assailants opened fire on a passenger coach travelling from Karachi to Quetta in Kalat.

However, the country saw a slight decrease in terrorist attacks in June, according to a report released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based think tank.

The organisation recorded 78 militant attacks across the country during the month, resulting in at least 100 deaths. Among the fatalities were 53 security personnel, 39 civilians, six militants, and two members of local peace committees

A total of 189 people were injured, including 126 members of the security forces and 63 civilians.

The report noted an 8% drop in the number of attacks, a 12% decline in fatalities, and a marginal rise in injuries compared with figures from May.

Altogether, the violence and operations led to 175 deaths in June — among them, 55 security personnel, 77 militants, 41 civilians, and two peace committee members.