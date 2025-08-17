Initial autopsy shows journalist Khawar Hussain died by suicide

Khawar Hussain's body found in vehicle.

Bullet matches his licensed pistol: police

His second mobile phone missing: investigators



HYDERABAD: The initial autopsy of the journalist Khawar Hussain, whose body was found in his car, has indicated that he died by suicide, police said on Sunday.

Hussain, a young journalist associated with a private news channel, was found dead in his car in mysterious circumstances Saturday night on Hyderabad Road in Sanghar, SSP Sanghar Abid Baloch told reporters.

As per the initial post-mortem report, the bullet recovered from his head was fired from his licensed pistol. “The evidence so far indicates suicide,” a civil surgeon involved in the examination said.

Police said they have collected fingerprints, CCTV footage and other material for forensic review.

Video evidence shows Hussain entering and leaving a local restaurant twice before returning to his vehicle, where he stayed for nearly two hours, investigators said.

Police have also recovered one of the two mobile phones in use, while the other remains missing.

The investigators say it may have been misplaced, dropped, or left behind, and efforts are underway to trace it. The recovered device has been sent for forensic analysis.

According to police, the investigation is being conducted “with minute attention to detail” to establish the exact sequence of events leading to the journalist’s death.

The journalist had been stationed in Karachi for nearly 10 years, working with different media organisations during his career.

The tragic incident drew a quick notice from Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who asked the provincial police chief to submit a report at the earliest.

Shah directed the Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon to assign the case to the best investigators and leave no stone unturned in the investigation.

He also offered condolences to Hussain’s family, prayed for their strength, and instructed the administration to extend them support.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori also expressed grief over Hussain’s death and asked the authorities to carry out a probe into the incident.