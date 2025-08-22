max-image-preview:large 2027 Cricket World Cup: South Africa confirmed as venue for 44 of 54 ODI games
 
2027 Cricket World Cup: South Africa confirmed as venue for 44 of 54 ODI games

Remaining ten matches of upcoming mega cricket event will be played in Zimbabwe and Namibia

AFP
August 22, 2025

South Africa's players celebrate victory after the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Australia and South Africa at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns on August 19, 2025. — AFP/File 

JOHANNESBURG: Cricket South Africa on Thursday announced a local organising committee for the 2027 50-over Cricket World Cup — and revealed that 44 of the 54 matches will be played at eight venues in South Africa.

The remaining 10 matches will be played in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

It will be the first men’s Cricket World Cup in Africa since the 2003 version was staged in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya.

South Africa has hosted two Women’s World Cups since then - the 2005 50-over competition and the 2023 T20 World Cup, when the Proteas lost to Australia in the final.

Former South African finance minister Trevor Manuel will head the local organising committee.

In a statement, CSA said matches in South Africa will be played in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban, Gqeberha, Bloemfontein, East London and Paarl.

CSA chairperson Pearl Maphoshe said: "CSA’s vision is to stage a global, inspiring event which will reflect the face of South Africa — diverse, inclusive, and united."

