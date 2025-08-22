 
Prince Harry warned against employing anymore of his ‘ugliness'

Prince Harry warned his old ways will not lead to any kind of relationship with his cancer-stricken father

August 22, 2025

Prince Harry urged to reconsider his older tactics

Prince Harry has just been handed a disciplinarian level bashing over his alleged penchant for divide and rifts.

The expert that delivered this public trashing is none other than the chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, Eric Schiffer.

At the beginning of his clap back against the Duke of Sussex, which he shared with Newsweek, the photographer urged the royal to avoid “ugliness” and to consider “consistent discipline” because “the public looks at this with a lot of skepticism.”

The expert also highlighted the past photo-op that happened between King Charles’ and Prince Harry’s communication secretaries and admitted, “I do think there is a path because I think Harry does want it.”

But “I think the king would rather have smoother relations in a way that assists the monarchy, so I do see reconciliation happening but its going to take time and more patience and consistent discipline by Harry.”

As of right now, Mr Schiffer added, “The question is: can he do that or will there just be some more monetization where he's going to spew some more ugliness?”

“That's what we're going to have to find out, but I don't think it's as long of a shot as people say and I think it would be good for both of them,” he added before signing off too. 

