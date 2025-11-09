Kensington Palace responds to criticism with release of Prince William's photos?

Kensington Palace has apparently responded to the criticism with release of photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton after they attended the Remembrance Sunday.

Prince William, as future king, sparked reactions as the Prince of Wales missed the Festival of Remembrance in London.

Advertisement

Kate Middleton and her elder son Prince George, who is second in line to British throne joined King Charles and Queen Camilla on Saturday evening at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.

Royal expert Phil Dampier took to X and tweeted, “Very surprised that Prince William is not at Remembrance service tonight.”

In the comment, the royal expert said, “Remembrance should have been his priority not Cop.”

Prince William has returned to UK from Brazil after the awards ceremony for his multi-million-dollar environmental prize last week.

Now, the palace released photos of the royal couple on social media handles with an emotional statement.

William and Kate say, “On Remembrance Sunday, we pause to reflect on the extraordinary bravery and sacrifice of all who have served - and continue to serve - in defence of our freedoms. We remember them, today and always.”

“Lest We Forget,” it added.



