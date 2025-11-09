Prince, Princess of Wales release Remembrance Day poem ‘Letters From a Battlefield'

Prince William, Kate Middleton show off their tribute for Remembrance Day with a poem titled ‘Letters From a Battlefield’

Prince William and Kate Middleton have just tugged at the heartstrings of their British fans via a poem titled Letters From a Battlefield on their Instagram page.

The poem has been released on Remembrance Day 2025 and aims to pay tribute to ‘Remembering VE Day - 80 Years On’ which is a service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum.

For those unversed, this poem “celebrates those moments of human connection which carry us through the hardest times,” according to the Waleses’ caption.

It is also written and performed by the Arboretum’s Poet-in-Residence Arji Manuelpillai.

Check it out Below:

The king and Queen of England also released a similar tribute but theirs was shorter, and featured an image of a solider hiking up a trial, with text displayed on the screen that reads, “They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old: Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn. At the going down of the sun and in the morning We will remember them.”



