Andrew unlikely to take change gracefully as he faces more 'humiliation'

Former Duke of York Andrew is unlikely to take the change gracefully as he is set to face more ‘humiliation.’

This has been claimed by royal expert Robert Hardman, according to the Radar Online.

Advertisement

The expert said the King's decision "effectively categorises him in the same way as war criminals and enemies of state."

Hardman added: "The King has exercised his Royal Prerogative with parliamentary and government approval. He's talked to the Prime Minister about this."

The outlet, citing the royal sources, claimed: "As Andrew is no longer a Prince, but instead a commoner, he will have to bow to his own daughters, given they have retained their Royal titles."

Commenting on it, Hardman noted Andrew is unlikely to take the change gracefully.

The royal expert further said Andrew is not going to bow "happily," adding that he is "dreading" the moment he is addressed simply as "Mr. Windsor" rather than "Prince Andrew."

Meanwhile, a senior royal aide has said: "It's humiliating, no question. The idea that he must bow to Beatrice and Eugenie – even privately – will sting deeply. But those are the rules, and Charles has made it clear there will be no exceptions."