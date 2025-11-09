King Charles appeared moved as he led nation in two-minute silence on Remembrance Sunday

King Charles held back tears on Remembrance Sunday

Remembrance Sunday was held under the leadership of King Charles to remember the efforts of the Commonwealth and British military, especially civilian servicemen and women in both World Wars and later conflicts.

The King of the United Kingdom led the whole nation in a two-minute silence to pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the sake of their country.

King Charles grew emotional as he took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in London on Sunday, November 9.

Notably, senior members of the British royal family also joined the monarch, including Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Charles reached the war memorial just before 11am and marked the moment with a salute. After the sound of Big Ben’s bells drifted through the air, a two-minute solemn silence filled the space that began and concluded with the Last Post.

King Charles, who led the Remembrance Sunday in a field marshal uniform with a ceremonial frock coat, came forth and made a wreath offering at the Cenotaph before he stood tall and saluted again.