Pakistan wins two gold medals at Asian Bodybuilding Championship

Pakistani bodybuilders celebrate after winning medals at the Asian Bodybuilding Championship in Thailand. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan clinched two gold medals on the fifth day of the Asian Bodybuilding Championship in Thailand, with bodybuilders from Multan and Peshawar making the nation proud.

In the 75kg category, Multan’s Firasat Ali secured the first gold medal for Pakistan. According to Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation Secretary, Sohail Anwar, Firasat works at a puncture shop in Multan to earn his livelihood. He said Firasat’s journey was particularly remarkable as he managed to compete internationally for the first time despite financial hardships.

Pakistan’s second gold came through Ijaz Khan, a 51-year-old from Peshawar, who triumphed in the Masters category by winning in the 80kg class. His achievement marked a historic moment for Pakistan’s representation at the event.

Speaking to Geo News after his victory, Firasat Ali expressed joy, saying this was his first-ever international competition. He added that despite the presence of strong participants from several countries, including India, he managed to clinch the gold medal.

Firasat revealed that he runs a small roadside stall outside his house in Multan and often struggled to afford travel expenses even to other cities. He said he was only able to participate after competing in Islamabad trials, where he was selected for the national team. The bodybuilding federation then covered his expenses to take him to Bangkok.

He said bodybuilding is his lifelong passion, alongside his interest in music, and that winning this gold medal was a dream come true.