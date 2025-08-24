Heavy rains flood Islamabad as seven killed DIK

A view of hikers came out from trail 5 after reopen as capital administration closed all Hiking Trail couple of days due to recent torrential rainfall. — INP/File

Heavy rains have swept across parts of Pakistan, leaving streets flooded, homes damaged, and at least seven people dead in Dera Ismail Khan.

In Islamabad and Rawalpindi, hours of downpour triggered flash floods in streams and drains. The Bhara Kahu area was submerged, with water entering shops and houses while vehicles were left stranded.

Authorities also opened the spillways of Rawal Dam to ease pressure as the water level rose.

Several hiking trails in the Margalla Hills were closed for public safety. Hiking trails in the Margalla Hills, including Trails 2, 3, 4, 5 and the one behind Saidpur village, were closed for safety reasons.

In Dera Ismail Khan, powerful winds and torrential rain brought down trees and electricity lines, cutting power to many areas. Roof collapses in different localities left at least seven people dead and dozens more injured, according to rescue officials.

Elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, and North and South Waziristan, residents also faced heavy showers.

In Mardan, the deputy commissioner inspected relief and drainage operations in the city. In Mardan, the Chief Executive Officer of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Shahid Khan briefed officials on drainage operations following heavy rainfall.

Mardan Deputy Commissioner said all relevant departments were on alert to ensure better services for citizens.

In Mardan, the roof of a room collapsed during rainfall in Jalalah, leaving one person dead and two others injured, according to rescue officials.

Officials in Gilgit-Baltistan warned of fresh downpours from Saturday. Hotels along the Gilgit riverbank have been closed, and schools near the river will remain shut on Monday amid fears of rising water levels.

Heavy rain has been reported in several cities across Punjab, including Gujrat, Kamalia, Gojra, Toba Tek Singh, Kot Addu, Bhalwal and Miani.

In Chiniot, downpours also hit the city and surrounding areas. Chichawatni and its suburban areas also received heavy downpours. Hafizabad was also drenched by heavy showers.

In Azad Kashmir’s Bagh district, rain triggered landslides that damaged two houses and a mosque. However, no casualties were reported.

Nikyal in Azad Kashmir received sustained rainfall. Samahni and nearby villages saw thunderstorms and flash floods in local streams.

The National Disaster Management Authority has already issued a weather alert, warning of more widespread and intense rainfall across much of the country until 30 August.

KP govt's spox expresses grief over DIK deaths

KP government spokesperson Faraz Mughal said the loss of lives in Dera Ismail Khan due to storms and heavy rain was “deeply saddening”.

He added that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had directed the district administration and rescue services to remain on high alert.

Emergency has been declared in hospitals across Dera Ismail Khan to provide immediate medical aid to the injured, he said.

Rescue and power restoration teams are working at the sites, while the provincial government has pledged all possible relief for those affected, he stressed.

Mughal urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and take precautionary measures, adding that the chief minister was personally monitoring the situation.