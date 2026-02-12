What facilities does Imran Khan have in Adiala jail?

Image released by PTI shows former prime minister Imran Khan during his appearance at the Supreme Court on May 16, 2024. — PTI

Advocate Salman Safdar submitted a seven-page report to the Supreme Court detailing the living conditions of former prime minister Imran Khan at Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

The court had appointed Safdar as amicus curiae (friend of the court), directing him to meet the incarcerated former prime minister and submit a report on February 11.

"A copy of the report, obtained by Geo News, outlined the conditions of Imran Khan’s detention, including the facilities available to him during his incarceration.

Daily routine and food

The incarcerated former prime minister, in the report authored by Safdar, described that his daily routine varies between summer and winter.

"He takes breakfast at around 9:45am, followed by recitation of the Holy Quran from approximately 11:30am for about an hour. He then undertakes physical exercise using the limited equipment available to him, including an exercise bike, two 9-kilogramme weights, and a bar," the report said.

"At around 1:15pm, after showering, he is permitted to access the strolling shed within the secured compound, where he may sit or walk. Lunch is taken between 3:30pm and 4:00pm, and at 5:00pm he is again allowed a brief walk. From approximately 5:30pm until 10:00am the following morning, he remains confined to his cell," it added.

Imran stated that for breakfast in the morning he consumes a cup of coffee, porridge and a few dates.

"For lunch [his main meal of the day], Imran informed that the weekly meal plan is selected by him and is self-financed by his family, comprising two days of chicken, two days of meat, two days of lentils (daal), and/or two days of 'chaat/snacks," the report said.

He further stated that bottled drinking water is available to him. As for dinner, Imran said that he does not take a full meal and instead consumes fruit, milk, and dates.

Amenities

According to a report submitted by the petitioner, Imran Khan has access to basic winter amenities with a small-sized heater/blower is available in his living cell and hot water is available at all times.

However, according to the report, PTI founding chairman described the summer months as particularly challenging due to extreme heat and humidity.

“The living conditions during summer are very difficult. Despite using mosquito repellent and having a room cooler installed, the heat and insects make it hard to rest, and the quality of my sleep suffers,” the report stated.

The report mentioned that Imran has also expressed concern over food storage, noting the absence of a refrigerator. “I am provided only a cool box, which is not always effective during extreme weather conditions.” I have experienced food poisoning two to three times during the summer months,” the report quoted the PTI founder as saying.

Safety

On matters of safety, the reported indicated that ex-prime minister had no concerns. “Approximately ten surveillance cameras are installed in the compound, covering most areas. One camera covers the shower area, but none is installed inside the room/cell,” it added.

Living conditions

According to the report, Imran's cell includes a single-bed mattress, four pillows, and two blankets. “It was further observed that five pairs of shoes/trainers were placed under the bed,” the inspection noted. Personal items such as a prayer mat, a tasbeeh, two towels, and toiletries were also present.

The report further mentioned that approximately 100 books, two wrapped apples, two dumbbells, and other personal care items, including tissue papers, mouthwash, an air freshener, shaving gel, and a shaving kit, were found in the cell.

Regarding the cell’s toilet, the report stated: “Within the cell, a toilet measuring approximately 4½ x 4½ feet was observed, partitioned by a five-foot-high wall having no ceiling. Outside the toilet area, a wash basin with access to both hot and cold water was present, along with a mirror. With regard to cleanliness, some room for improvement in sanitary conditions of the toilet was observed.”

On ventilation, the cell reportedly has two openings measuring 2 x 2 feet on opposite ends of the ceiling for cross-ventilation. However, “despite the toilet located within the cell, there is no exhaust system installed,” the report added.