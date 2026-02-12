'Playing sympathy card': Govt, opposition see differently on Imran Khan's eye vision decline

PTI founder Imran Khan pictured after appearing at the Lahore High Court on March 17, 2023. — AFP

Govt committed criminal negligence, says Nasir Abbas.

Imran taken to hospital without consulting his doctor: KP CM.

Mustafa Khokhar urges meeting between Imran and his family.



ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday blasted the government over reports claiming only 15% vision left in Imran Khan’s right eye, while the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) sees “politics” behind the former ruling party's claims based on a report submitted to the Supreme Court earlier today.

The government and the opposition hurled accusations against each other after a seven-page report was submitted to the SC by PTI counsel Salman Safdar regarding PTI founder's living conditions in Adiala jail.

On February 10, the SC had appointed Safdar as amicus curiae (friend of the court), directing him to meet the incarcerated former prime minister and submit a report on February 11 (today).

The directions came during the hearing of a case regarding the PTI founder’s living conditions in Adiala jail by a two-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi and including Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan.

Following a three-hour meeting with Khan at Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, Brister Safdar submitted a report on the ousted prime minister’s health.

Imran, who has been in jail since August 2023, faces several cases ranging from corruption to terrorism, following his ouster from power through the opposition’s no-confidence motion in April 2022.

Addressing a joint press conference, Senate Opposition Leader and Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan — opposition alliance — Vice Chairman Allama Raja Nasir Abbas said that the PTI founder cannot see properly with the 15% vision he has.

Critising the authorities, Abbas, who is also the chief of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), said: “The government committed criminal negligence.”

He said that the state determines the rights of everyone, including prisoners’.

“We have a system in which people are not getting political and economic rights,” he added.

The Senate opposition leader also blasted authorities for denying meetings with the PTI founder in jail.

Speaking on the occasion, TTAP leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar expressed grave concerns over the report of loss of vision in Imran's right eye.

He urged the authorities to allow meetings between the ailing PTI founder and his family.

Seperatey, Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan has raised concerns regarding the health of incarcerated PTI founder, alleging that prison authorities failed to address his eye condition promptly.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Aleema said she had inquired about the PTI founder’s health from Advocate Salman Safdar. “Today my heart is shaken; we did not treat a man sitting in jail for two and a half years well,” she said.

Aleema Khan claimed that former Adiala jail superintendent Abdul Ghafoor Anjum had been informed for the past three months about Imran Khan’s eye problem. “For three months, he kept saying that he [Imran Khan] could not see,” she stated, adding, “They [jail authorities] had been watching for two weeks that his [Imran] eyesight was affected."

"[...] he [Imran] is in jail today because the judiciary is not independent.”

Aleema also rejected reports about any possible transfer to Bani Gala, calling them “all lies,” and said, Imran has made it clear that he will not bow before anyone.

Separately, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja alleged that a criminal offence had been committed against the PTI founder. “A crime has been committed against him, and that crime was committed by Abdul Ghafoor Anjum,” he said.

He demanded immediate medical treatment by doctors trusted by Imran Khan and his family. “There is no room left now; the people of Pakistan will move forward,” Raja said.

Salman Akram also called for hearings in the Toshakhana and other cases involving the former prime minister to be scheduled without delay.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, said that the jail authorities turned a deaf air to the repeated complaints of Imran Khan about his eye infection.

“The PTI founder was taken to the hospital without taking his personal doctor into confidence,” CM Afridi said, adding that the former prime minister was given injection in the hospital without consulting his family and personal physician.

'Doctors, not lawyers, to decide on Imran's eyesight'

Responding to opposition's claims, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry told Geo News that the doctors will decide on Imran's eyesight, not the lawyers.

Referring to the SC’s directives for the PTI founder's lawyer to visit and prepare a report on his living conditions in jail, he asked: “What could be a greater example of the rule of law than this?”

He said the report confirmed the government was providing adequate health facilities to the incarcerated former prime minister.

“With no other issues left, PTI is now playing the ‘sympathy card,’” he added.

Taking a dig at the PTI founder, the minister claimed Imran drinks mineral water from Pakistan’s leading brands.

“The menu available to the PTI founder in prison is not something a common citizen can afford,” he added.

Similarly, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said Imran was receiving more privileges than any other prisoner at the Adiala jail.

“The narrative which was being propagated to International Media by Aleema Khan and other members of IK’s family regarding mistreatment and shabby conditions in prison has fallen flat on its face,” wrote the minister on X.

Tarar noted that a report detailing the prisoner’s daily routine and diet plan has cleared all ambiguity regarding his treatment.

“All facilities are available to him and he has privileges more than any other prisoner,” he added.

Responding to a query raised by Senate Opposition Leader Raja Nasir Abbas, Prime Minister’s Special Adviser on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah said politicising an individual’s health was inappropriate and should be avoided.

Sanaullah told the House that the report submitted to the SC today did not indicate denial of medical treatment, though it noted the PTI founder’s dissatisfaction and request for further examination by specialists of his choice.

According to Sanaullah, the Supreme Court reviewed both the prison authorities’ report and the legal counsel’s submission and observed no major discrepancies.

He assured the Senate that the government would strictly follow court directives to ensure appropriate medical care, urging lawmakers to avoid drawing political conclusions from a matter still under judicial consideration.

He added that safeguarding an individual’s health remained both a legal and humanitarian responsibility.

— With additional input from APP