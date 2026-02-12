Pakistan, US discuss ways to boost counterterrorism cooperation

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi (right) meets US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs John Mark Pomeroy on February 12, 2026. — APP

Naqvi, US official discuss minerals sector investment.

US values ties with Pakistan, says John Mark Pomeroy.

Naqvi assures safe environment for US investors in Pakistan.



Pakistan and the United States on Thursday agreed to enhance cooperation in the mining, minerals and energy sectors, and discussed ways to boost counterterrorism cooperation.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs John Mark Pomeroy, according to a statement issued by the interior ministry.

During the meeting, Pakistan-US bilateral relations and the regional situation were discussed, along with ways to enhance counterterrorism cooperation, particularly in the field of internal security.

Both sides agreed to promote investment and partnership in the mining, minerals, and energy sectors.

The US assistant secretary condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Islamabad and Quetta and expressed condolences to the victims.

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister Naqvi said that global cooperation is essential in the fight against terrorism, and relations with the United States are of key importance in this regard.

He welcomed US investment in the mining, minerals, and energy sectors and emphasised that Pakistan believes in global partnerships to eliminate terrorism and promote investment.

The interior minister further assured that American investors would be provided with the safest possible environment in Pakistan.

John Pomeroy said that the United States attaches great importance to its relationship with Pakistan.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, US charge d’affaires Natalie Baker, federal secretary of the interior and other officials.