Rabi ul Awal moon not sighted, Eid Milad un Nabi to be celebrated on Sept 6

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, surrounded by religious scholars and clerics, looks in the telescope to spot the crescent moon in this undated image. — AFP/File

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad announced on Sunday that Rabi ul Awal moon has not been sighted and Eid Milad un Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) will fall on September 6.

The Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) is celebrated on 12th Rabi ul Awal of every Islamic year with religious fervour across the country as the government declares it a public holiday.

Earlier, the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) released its forecast for the sighting of the Rabi ul Awal moon for the Islamic year 1447 AH.

In a detailed statement, it stated that the new moon was expected to be born at 11:06am on August 23, and it will be approximately 32 hours and 13 minutes old — well within visibility range — by sunset on August 24, it added.

Along the country's coastal regions, the time gap between sunset and moonset was about 45 minutes, which increased chances for the crescent sighting if skies remain clear.



