PM Shehbaz lauds UAE's outgoing ambassador's role in bolstering bilateral ties

PM Shehbaz Sharif (right) meets UAE's outgoing Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi. — PMO

United Arab Emirates' (UAE) outgoing Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House.

PM Shehbaz, during the meeting attended by Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kiyani, SAPM Tariq Fatemi and Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch were also present during the meeting, congratulated the ambassador on the successful completion of his tenure in Pakistan and thanked him for his contribution towards the strengthening of Pakistan-UAE relations.

The premier lauded the leadership of UAE President and Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in forging closer Pakistan-UAE ties that were reflective of the longstanding, deep-rooted, fraternal bonds between both countries.

He also expressed his satisfaction that in recent months, the two sides had taken important steps to further strengthen these ties, including the visits of UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan coupled with the convening of the Pakistan-UAE Joint Ministerial Commission, and the recently operationalised agreement on visa abolition for diplomatic and official passport holders.

PM Shehbaz said that he looked forward to the official visit of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Pakistan at an early date, which would lend further impetus to the relationship between the two sides.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Al Zaabi thanked the PM for receiving him for a farewell call and said he was deeply appreciative of the support and friendship that he had received throughout his nine-year stay in Pakistan, from the government as well as the people of the country.

While acknowledging the special bonds of friendship between the leadership and the people of both countries, he said that he would continue to work for stronger Pakistan-UAE ties in the future.