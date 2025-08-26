Thomas Muller changes stance in Ronaldo–Messi 'GOAT' debate

Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo (left), Germany striker Thomas Muller (centre) and Argentinian star Lionel Messi. — Instagram/Reuters/@Cristiano

Former Bayern Munich striker Thomas Muller has confirmed changing his opinion on the greatest of all time (GOAT) debate involving Argentinian star Lionel Messi and Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi and Ronaldo, with 13 Ballon d’Ors between them, are widely regarded as the two greatest footballers in history. Yet the debate over who deserves the title of GOAT remains alive as both approach the twilight of their glittering careers.

Currently, Ronaldo has 36 trophies — 10 fewer than Messi. The Argentine's 2022 World Cup triumph often takes center stage when comparing the two, given its significance on the global stage.

Muller admitted that the World Cup swayed his stance, saying he once leaned toward Ronaldo but switched after Argentina's triumph in Qatar.

"Lionel Messi is the GOAT. In my first 10 years as a professional player, I would have chosen Cristiano Ronaldo, but since the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, it's been Messi for me. Now, as I get older and more romantic myself, playing style and aesthetics are more important to me than individual performance, work ethic, and so on."

He further added, "Both are absolutely crazy. I don't know why it worked so often against him [Messi]."

While Ronaldo has more career goals, Messi edges ahead in assists. Ronaldo holds one more Champions League medal, but Messi has claimed 13 league titles compared to Ronaldo’s seven, seven domestic cups to six, and nine Super Cups to seven.

The rivalry and comparisons remain strong, with Ronaldo now at Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia and Messi at Inter Miami in the MLS.