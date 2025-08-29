King Charles, Prince Harry 'determined' to make peace

King Charles and Prince Harry are said to be ‘determined’ to make peace as the duke is set to return to UK next month.

Prince Harry will attend the 2025 WellChild Awards, taking place in London on September 8th.

This sparkling ceremony celebrates the inspirational achievements of seriously ill children and those who care for them.

Commenting on Prince Harry’s return, the New Idea, citing source, reported, “Prince Harry’s team and the Palace have opened a line of communication, and there is every hope that father and son will see one another when the Duke returns to London in September.”

The source added, “After 20 months apart, and with the King continuing his treatment, the feeling is that the time is right to take that step.”

“It’s clear there is now a determination on both sides to make this happen,” the close confidant said and continued, “Nobody is pretending the wider family issues have been resolved, but this is about beginning with Charles and Harry.”

The insider added, “For the first time in a long time, there’s a genuine sense that reconciliation is within reach.”

“This is not about grand gestures or set-piece meetings – it’s about a simple face-to-face conversation between a father and his son.”

“The priority is privacy and dignity, but also ensuring the door stays open for further dialogue."

As for Harry and William, though, any chance of reconciliation between them has been rejected "out of hand.”