T20I tri-series: Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against Afghanistan

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan (left) flips the coin as Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha (centre) makes the call at the toss for their UAE Tri-Series match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on August 29, 2025. — PCB

SHARJAH: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against Afghanistan in first match of T20 international tri-series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The tri-series is being played from August 29 to September 7 and is regarded as vital preparation for the upcoming ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup, set to take place in the UAE from September 9 to 28.

Originally, Pakistan was scheduled to host Afghanistan in a bilateral series in August.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) proposed converting it into a tri-nation event and shifting it to the UAE to provide players with an opportunity to adapt to local conditions ahead of the Asia Cup.

Historically, Pakistan and Afghanistan have faced off seven times in T20 Internationals. The men in green has won four matches, while Afghanistan has claimed victory in three.

'Colour-coded tickets separate Pakistan, Afghan supporters'

Sharjah Cricket Stadium is alive with excitement ahead of the Pakistan-Afghanistan T20 match, as fans gather in large numbers and ticket sales continue.

Afghan supporters appear in greater numbers than Pakistani fans, while Indian cricket enthusiasts have also turned up to back Afghanistan.

Organisers have set up separate stands, pavilions, and entry routes for both sets of fans. Even the tickets are colour-coded — green for Pakistan supporters and blue for Afghan fans.

Afghan supporters are optimistic about their team’s chances against Pakistan. Despite the intense Sharjah heat, the passion for cricket remains high among the crowds.

Pakistan XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (capt), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem

Afghanistan XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (capt), Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmed