Saeed Ghani's brother freed in assault case after plaintiff withdraws case

The image shows Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani (left) along with his brother Farhan Ghani. — Facebook@Farhan Ghani

KARACHI: Chanesar Town Chairman Farhan Ghani and other suspects were released from police custody after the plaintiff withdrew charges in the assault case.

Farhan Ghani, who is the younger brother of Saeed Ghani, surrendered himself before the police last week after a FIR was registered against him at the Ferozabad police station on the complaint of a government employee, Hafiz Sohail, who alleged that he was attacked while supervising fibre cable work on a service road off Sharea Faisal on August 22.

The FIR named Farhan and his associates under charges of attempted murder and terrorism, along with other provisions of the law.

During today's proceedings, the Investigation Officer (IO) informed the court that the plaintiff had failed to provide any substantive evidence or the necessary No Objection Certificate (NOC) related to the excavation work, and he no longer wants to pursue the case.

The police report also stated that no weapons were used in the incident.

During the hearing, the court also questioned the handling of the case by the IO and the failure to ensure the necessary surety bonds for the accused.

To which, the IO presented the surety bonds report in the court.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing until September 2 and issued notices to the accused on the report filed under Section 497 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

In the previous hearing, Farhan denied the allegations, claiming he was merely passing by when he noticed unauthorised digging work.

As Town Chairman, he claimed it was within his authority to question any “unauthorised activity.”

“I only asked them to show the permission letter [NOC]. When they didn’t, I asked them to stop. I did not assault anyone,” Farhan told the court earlier this week.