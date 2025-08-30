Flood devastation in Punjab leaves 30 dead, 1.5m affected

Residents wade through a flooded road, following the monsoon rains and rising water level of the Chenab River, in Patraki, Chiniot district of the Punjab on August 30, 2025. — Reuters

Over 481,000 people evacuated, shifted to safe locations: Aurangzeb

Minister says 6,373 flood-affected people present in relief camps.

As many as 2,038 settlements affected by flood water, she adds.

As authorities press on with arduous rescue efforts across Punjab amid devastating floods, the death toll from deluge caused by swelling rivers has risen to 30, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday.

"The floods have affected 15,016,603 people [while] more than 481,000 people have been evacuated and shifted to safe locations from the flood-affected areas," Aurangzeb said.

Multiple rivers in Punjab, including Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab are witnessing increased water flow due to torrential rains coupled with the water discharge from India.

More than 840 people have been killed in various flood-related incidents across the country since late June, while also causing widespread damage to infrastructure and properties.

With vast swathes of land left inundated in floodwaters in Punjab, Sindh is also preparing for a possible super flood as the water flowing in the rising rivers is set to enter the region in a few days. The situation poses a serious threat to low-lying areas, as a major flood wave is expected to pass through the Guddu Barrage on September 3.

Providing further details on the damage and ongoing relief efforts in Punjab, Senior Minister Aurangzeb said that as many as 2,038 settlements in Punjab had been affected by the flood water from the three rivers.

"1,169 settlements were affected by flood water from Chenab River, 462 from Ravi and 391 from Sutlej River," she remarked.

Noting that 68,477 people were rescued within the last 36 hours in the province, the minister said that 511 relief and 351 medical camps were providing 24-hour assistance and care to the victims.

With 6,373 flood-affected people present in various relief camps, she added, the authorities have also shifted more than 405,000 livestock to safe places — coupled with 321 veterinary camps that are providing services for the animals.

"In view of the flood situation, the number of boats participating in the rescue mission has been increased to 808," Aurangzeb said while stressing that rehabilitation of the victims and damage repair remained the government's top priority.