Pro-TTP elements present in Afghan govt: DPM Dar

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar attends the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Jeddah on August 7, 2024. — AFP

Pakistan, China share security concerns over TTP: Dar

He says there's no resistance from Kabul on against group.

Do not doubt Afghan side's intention, remarks DPM Dar.



ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said that the Afghan government has included hundreds of pro-Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) elements within its governance structure, The News reported on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference at the Foreign Office, Dar, who also holds the portfolio of foreign minister, said that Pakistan and China have shared their security concerns and urged Afghanistan to take decisive action against the TTP or hand over the militants to Pakistan.

"Pakistan and China both have security concerns. We clearly told Afghanistan either take decisive action against the TTP or hand them over to us. The Afghan government has included hundreds of pro-TTP elements into its governance fold," he said, clearing hinting at an all-time low in bilateral ties.

Dar pointed out that he was told during a bilateral meeting with Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul that Afghanistan had set up 700 border posts to impede cross-border infiltration.

"I do not doubt their intentions neither has there been any resistance from the Afghan side on our proposals of action against the TTP. We only had this one demand — action against the TTP," he added.

When asked about Thursday's demarche by Afghanistan handed to Pakistan’s ambassador in Kabul, Dar did not outright deny that Pakistan had carried out drone strikes inside Afghanistan.

He responded that there should be investigations regarding Afghanistan’s allegations but, "I have been busy and read through the demarche this morning," he said.

Afghanistan on Thursday summoned Pakistan's ambassador in Kabul to lodge a formal protest against, what it claimed, were Pakistani military strikes in Nangarhar and Khost provinces.

In reply to a question about not having a joint statement for the trilateral meeting between China, Pakistan and Afghanistan, Dar replied by saying that the modes of modern diplomacy were changing, each country has spoken to the Press of their own country which is as good as a joint statement. "This should not have any negative impact," he added.

The foreign minister revealed that China in principle, has accepted Pakistan’s proposal to extend CPEC to Afghanistan and they would also consider linking Kabul to Peshawar Highway.