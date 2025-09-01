 
Geo News

Govt keeps petrol price unchanged, slashes diesel by Rs3 per litre

New fuel prices will be effective from September 1, states notification

By
Saif ur Rehman
|

September 01, 2025

A person fills their cars tank at a fuel station in this undated image. — AFP/File
  • Finance ministry notifies modified fuel rates.
  • Kerosene reduced by Rs1.46, light diesel by Rs2.4.
  • New fuel prices will be effective from September 1.

The federal government has decided to keep the petrol price unchanged, while slashing high-speed diesel by Rs3 per litre for the next fortnight

The new fuel prices will be effective from September 1, according to an official notification issued by the Ministry of Finance.

It stated that the price of Superior Kerosene Oil (SKO) was reduced by Rs1.46 per litre, and that of Light Diesel Oil (LDO) by Rs2.4 per litre.

The new prices of high speed diesel, kerosene, and light diesel will be Rs269.99, Rs176.81, and Rs159.76 per litre, respectively.

Petrol powers small vehicles, rickshaws, and bikes, making price hikes especially hard on middle- and lower-income households who depend on it for daily commuting.

In contrast, a substantial portion of the transport sector depends on high-speed diesel. Its price is considered inflationary due to its widespread use in trucks, buses, trains, and farm machinery, such as tractors and tube wells.

The increased cost of high-speed diesel directly contributes to the rising prices of vegetables and other essential food items.

