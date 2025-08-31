Warwickshire County announces partnership with Lahore Qalanders

Lahore Qalandars owner Sameen Rana (left) and Warwickshire County Cricket Club Finance Director Abraham Khan sign an MoU on August 31, 2025. — Reporter

Forming a joint global venture between the two professional cricket clubs, Warwickshire County Cricket Club [WCCC] announces a new partnership with Lahore Qalanders, demonstrating a shared commitment to develop a long-term strategic vision that will help to grow cricket across Birmingham and Warwickshire in the UK, and Lahore in Pakistan.

Officially launching in Autumn, the partnership includes the roll-out of mutually beneficial ventures for 2026 and beyond, which will focus on talent and performance development through player and coach exchanges, academies and scouting networks, community projects, support for grassroots cricket, and commercial opportunities.

The partnership, announced by WCCC, follows the milestone acquisition for the club of Birmingham Phoenix alongside partners, Knighthead LLP, last month.

Abraham Khan, Finance Director of WCCC, commented, “Collaborating with Lahore Qalanders is not only about cricket at the highest level, but is about creating opportunities that will further enhance the growth of the game.

“By working together, we can pave the way for youth pathways, bolster funding and support for grassroots cricket, launch community initiatives and pool shared resources for development across all levels of the club.

“Our commitment to a collaborative approach comes from a shared belief that cricket can be a powerful force for positive change. This is a new chapter for the club and places WCCC and Lahore Qalanders at the forefront of a global cricket partnership, and I’m excited to see the impact this will have for our fans, our cities, and the future of the game.”

Sameen Rana, Lahore Qalandars owner and COO, said, “This partnership with Warwickshire County Cricket Club is a landmark moment for Lahore Qalandars. Our philosophy has always been to think beyond boundaries, and this is another step in that journey. Together, we aim to elevate professional performance, unlock new avenues to identify and nurture talent, and use the power of cricket to inspire and connect our communities in Lahore and Birmingham.”

He further added: “This collaboration is not just about cricket, it is about building shared pathways for players, coaches and fans, while expanding our global reach and creating new opportunities for growth. We believe this joint venture will establish a sustainable model that strengthens both clubs on and off the field and the most importantly, leaves a lasting legacy for the future of the game.”

The partnership was brokered by the British Pakistan Initiative [BPI] following an Academy Tour to Lahore, organised by Raf Sabir, Finance Director for CVS, in March 2025, creating a cultural and sporting exchange that evolved into a comprehensive long-term strategic alliance, now set to reshape the cricketing landscape in both Birmingham and Lahore.