ICC Women's Cricket World Cup prize money surpasses men's mega event after 297% hike

Amount eclipses the total $10m for last men's World Cup; this year's winner for women's World Cup to bag $4.48m

AFP
September 01, 2025

Australian players celebrate with trophy after winning the Women's World Cup. — ICC website

NEW DELHI: Prize money for the Women's World Cup cricket will outstrip the men's edition by more than a third, boasting an overall purse of $13.88 million, the sport´s governing body said Monday.

The prize pot is up from $3.5 million in 2022 and eclipses the total $10 million for the last men's World Cup.

The 13th edition of the women's showpiece 50-over tournament, which begins September 30 in India and Sri Lanka, is a "monumental rise" from the previous edition in New Zealand three years ago, the International Cricket Council said.

"This announcement marks a defining milestone in the journey of women's cricket," ICC chairman Jay Shah said.

"This four-fold increase in prize money is a landmark moment for women's cricket and reflects our clear commitment to its long-term growth."

Shah, former chief of India's cricket board (BCCI), said: "Our message is simple, women cricketers must know they will be treated on par with men if they choose this sport professionally."

The winners of this year's Women's World Cup will get $4.48 million. That is a 239% increase from the $1.32 million awarded to Australia in 2022.

The runners-up will receive $2.24 million, in comparison to the $600,000 England won three years ago.

Co-hosts India will face Sri Lanka in the opener in Guwahati.

Pakistan will play all their matches in Colombo as part of a compromise deal that allows both India and Pakistan to play at neutral venues in multi-nation tournaments.

The final will be played on November 2, either in Mumbai or Colombo, depending on whether Pakistan reach the title clash.

