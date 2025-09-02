King Charles receives strong warning ahead of Prince Harry's UK visit

King Charles has been issued a strong warning regarding meeting his estranged son Prince Harry ahead of his visit to UK on September 8.

Prince Harry is expected to meet his ailing father King Charles amid speculations of reconciliation.

However, a friend of the Prince of Wales has warned that King Charles meeting Harry could risk repeating what the unnamed source sees as mistakes made when he allowed Prince Andrew back in the fold.

According to the Daily Express, the future king’s pal also claimed, "William was right about Andrew, and he is right about Harry. Charles is weak."

The royal insider further warned, "Whatever the King does, he will make his relationship with one of his sons worse."

"Reconciliation with Harry will be a provocation to William, who has made it very clear he does not believe Harry can be trusted."

The fresh claims came after WellChild charity confirmed Prince Harry’s attendance.

The charity said in a statement, “WellChild Patron, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex will attend the 2025 WellChild Awards. Taking place in London on September 8th, this sparkling ceremony celebrates the inspirational achievements of seriously ill children and those who care for them."