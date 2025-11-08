Prince Harry sends strong message to William with latest move

A royal expert believes Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s feud with the royals is ‘alive and well’ and that William is not on the duke’s list of priorities any more.

Speaking to the Mirror, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claims the week’s events show that the feud between the California-based couple and the royals is “alive and well.”

Prince Harry and Meghan apparently overshadowed Prince William’s Earthshot Prize tour in Brazil.

Harry flew to Canada with his spokesperson claiming it was planned months in advance.

Meghan seemingly overshadowed Prince William’s event with her appearance on the set of the new film last week.

An insider tells the US magazine People, “She seemed very relaxed and happy. She introduced herself to everyone and was very sweet and down to earth.”

Amid these claims, the royal expert said, “It was outrageous for Earthshot to be overshadowed, first by Harry’s visit, and then by news of Meghan’s film.”

Richard Fitzwilliams further said, “The feud appears to be alive and well and living, and that any relationship between William and Harry is unfortunately water under the bridge.”

The royal expert continued, “Harry’s relationship with his father is another matter, but I suspect William is not on Harry’s list of priorities any more.”