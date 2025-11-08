King Charles 'dodged' Prince Harry with made-up medical excuse

King Charles played sick to cut meeting short with Prince Harry

King Charles reportedly 'faked' a doctor's appointment to cut short meeting with estranged son Prince Harry.

According to Radar online, Robert Jobson's upcoming book The Windsor Legacy made some shocking revelation about Charles and Harry's private meeting just after the monarch announced cancer diagnosis in 2024.

Advertisement

Robert wrote in the book, "The King, who'd broken the news of his cancer to Harry in a phone call, had started treatment straight away. He was undergoing chemotherapy and felt a strong need for peace and quiet."

Adding, "The last thing he needed was any drama – yet, without an invitation, Harry took it upon himself to fly over to see his father. The King had planned to spend the weekend at Sandringham in Norfolk, so he was irritated at being forced to wait in London until his son arrived."

The expert wrote that to make sure that Harry doesn't "prolong" the meeting, Charles had "pre-arranged for the meeting to be interrupted with a warning that it was time for a medical procedure."

"His son left soon afterwards. In fact, there was no procedure scheduled and there never had been. Instead, the King flew straight to Sandringham on a helicopter that had been standing by for his delayed journey," Robert added.

On the other hand, royal insider also told the outlet that King Charles was "furious" when Prince Harry tried to even turn that moment into a "publicity stunt" by announced that he was "flying over uninvited."

"Charles was courteous but clearly detached. There was no hug, no real affection. He wanted to keep things civil, but he had no desire to dig back into the past or stir up old tensions," the source said of the meeting.