Meghan Markle's moves 'calculated' to 'upstage royals'? Revealed

Meghan Markle slammed over 'intentional' upstaging of royals

Meghan Markle has been slammed by a PR expert after she made a slew of announcements during Prince William’s trip to Brazil.

The Duchess of Sussex announced her return to acting with a cameo in Jason Orley's Close Personal Friends. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Lily Collins, Brie Larson, Jack Quaid and Henry Golding.

On the same day, Meghan announced that her As Ever products will now be available in a physical store for the first time.

Her announcement came hours before the award ceremony of Earthshot Prize in Brazil. William gave a powerful speech and also attended COP30.

Renae Smith, founder of PR agency The Atticism, thinks someone in Meghan’s team has been scheduling her announcements to coincide with royal engagements on purpose.

"I’ve actually always defended her before. I’ve never believed she’s sitting at home with the royal diary open, plotting counter-announcements. But it’s happening so often now that it’s hard to keep calling it a coincidence," she told the Express.

"Wether intentional or not, someone on her team seems to be tracking royal moments and slotting her headlines in alongside them. It’s starting to look calculated, and that’s dangerous," she continued.

"If it is intentional, it’s a bad play… Even if it’s not deliberate, perception becomes reality, and right now, that perception is that Meghan’s always trying to upstage the royals," she added.

"If I were advising her team, I’d say please pull back," she remarked.