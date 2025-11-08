Royal fans react as Princess Beatrice gets new role amid Sarah, Andrew crisis

Royal fans have expressed their thoughts after Princess Beatrice took on a special new role for a charity close to her heart amid Sarah Ferguson and Andrew crisis.

According to a report by the People magazine, Beatrice will be the new Deputy Patron of Outward Bound, a UK-based charity that helps children of all backgrounds grow through exposure to nature and outdoor adventures.

Beatrice has already served as a Trustee with the organization since 2019.

She joins her uncle Prince Edward in the venture, who will serve as the Royal Patron of the organization.

Commenting on the report, one royal fan said, “I think they should have held back on "promoting" Beatrice at this time. The odds that she is completely inculpable given the proximity to her parents is low, particularly given her age.

“I think the family finances and connections need to be more thoroughly investigated. The last thing the Royal Family needs is to have to backtrack. Much easier to say no than say yes and then withdraw permission.”

“Very glad for her. Her father's sins should not be visited on her,” another said.

The third reacted, “How come Princess Beatrice can do a job of work outside the Royal Family but can also represent the Royal family at the same time. This is what Harry wanted but was told he was either in or out. Double standards here I think!”