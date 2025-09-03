'The Runarounds' cast addresses 'Outerbanks' connection

Photo: 'The Runarounds' cast sets the air clear about 'Outerbanks' connection

The Runarounds cast recently broke silence on the Outerbanks connection which has been highlighted by their fans.

While Prime Video’s The Runarounds is linked to Outer Banks — and even shares a few familiar faces, the TV universes are not quite “connected” enough to make a crossover happen.

In an new chat with Us Weekly, The Runarounds cast opened up about reuniting with Outer Banks stars on screen following their season 3 cameo.

These included William Lipton, Axel Ellis, Jeremy Yun, Zendé Murdock and Jesse Golliher.

“I think [our band] were just established enough to get a wedding anniversary gig on Outer Banks,” Ellis explained of the scene that laid the groundwork for their own series.

“They were still a high school band kind of learning the ropes. They probably messed up a thing or two with that.”

Murdock, meanwhile, made it clear that the moment was not meant to send fans into theory-building mode.

“That was more for us in real life to go off the creation,” he noted.

In conclusion, he stated, “That doesn’t have much to do with the universe.”