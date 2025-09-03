Late Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy honors him with new ink

Kate Cassidy honors late Liam Payne with new ink

Kate Cassidy is paying tribute to her late boyfriend Liam Payne with a new tattoo.

On Tuesday, September 2, the influencer took to her Instagram account to share a video of her getting new piercings and tattoos.

Cassidy chose to get the new ink of a small wilted rose, as same as the One Direction alum had on the left side of his neck, in order to pay him a heartfelt honor.

However, Cassidy opted to get it done on the back of her right hand below her thumb.

She kept the caption of the video simple with a red wilted rose emoji, similar to her ink.

For the unversed, the singer-songwriter tragically passed away at the age of 31, after falling from a hotel balcony of a multi story building on October 16, 2024, in Argentina.

This came after Cassidy marked Payne's 32nd birthday on August 29 with a montage of throwback videos of their dear memories.

Cassidy had previously honored Payne with another tattoo two months after his death.

She posted a snap of the matching angel wings tattoo, inked on her right index and middle fingers, which was a symbolic gesture for the late singer as she called her late boyfriend an "angel" in a tribute posted two days after his death.

"Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely, I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam," she wrote at the time.