Prince Harry throws King Charles into limbo after controversial family move

A move Prince Harry’s wife made has just thrown King Charles for a loop

King Charles has been thrown into limbo it seems, all due to his son and his wife Meghan Markle.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams revealed how this came about, and threw the blame at the Duchess.

“What makes sense is for Prince Harry and the King to meet privately and build up trust. However, there is no chance of that happening!” he started by saying.

Mr Fitzwilliams also took it a step further and attempted to shift the blame away from the monarch, should the UK peace talks not move forward as hoped. because he believes, “if King Charles does not see Prince Harry on his next visit, the blame is likely to fall on the Sussexes.”

Especially since “Meghan has just attacked the Royal Family again in her interview on Bloomberg saying she did not feel authentic when a working member.”

For those unversed, Meghan’s comments featured a brutal takedown of royal traditions, like wearing pantyhose and not engaging in political discussions.

In his interview with Express UK the expert also made sure to recount all the instances where Prince Harry is to blame and said, “In May, Harry gave an emotional and erratic interview on the BBC when he lost his case on security. The meeting between royal aides did suggest something might happen soon, and someone probably leaked that.”

“Netflix would obviously like Harry to be involved in a documentary to commemorate 30 years since Diana’s tragic death. This may be highly controversial, especially with William, probably with Charles.”

Hence, “no one will blame him (King Charles) if he keeps his distance. However, they might meet and it might lead to something,” he added before signing off.