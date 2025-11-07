'Isolated' Sarah Ferguson friends concerned about her emotional wellbeing

The friends of Sarah Ferguson are reportedly concerned for the emotional wellbeing of her amid ongoing crisis particularly Royal Lodge.

The Mirror quoted a friend of Sarah as saying she has been struggling with feelings of isolation.

A close friend of Sarah says, “She’s been cut adrift. I’m trying to keep her spirits up, but when we spoke, she seemed lonely and isolated.”

Liz Brewer, another close friend of Sarah has said while Ferguson remains a warm and engaging figure, she has become persona non grata in certain circles.

The friend said, “She’s always been very personable.”

Brewer when asked whether Sarah was currently welcome at high-society gatherings, replied bluntly: “No.”

The fresh claims came days after King Charles “initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew”

Sarah has been living with former husband Andrew on Royal Lodge since 2008 despite being divorced.

Now, according to a report by the Fox News Digital, Andrew has invited Sarah to join him in Sandringham.

Royal expert Helena Chard has claimed that while there is "uncertainty" over Sarah's future, "she is determined to stand on her own two feet."

The royal expert further claimed that "Sarah will not move in with Andrew. Despite always being the faithful ex-wife."

The royal source said, “Although the King has made it clear he feels his responsibility ends at finding a home for Mountbatten Windsor, he is not opposed to Ferguson joining his brother there if they both want that. It’s a matter for them.”