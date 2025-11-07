Prince Harry sparks panic at palace with change in 'strategy'

Advertisement

Prince Harry has sparked return to UK panic at palace with a shift in his strategy, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal expert Rob Shuter has claimed this in his substack ShuterScoop after Prince Harry's remarks about his British identity in personal essay ahead of Remembrance Day.

Prince Harry said, "Though currently, I may live in the United States, Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for. The banter of the mess, the clubhouse, the pub, the stands ridiculous as it sounds, these are the things that make us British. I make no apology for it. I love it."

Apparently the Palace thinks Harry's use of "currently" is setting the stage for a return to the United Kingdom, and Rob Shutter says it has "royal aides sweating."

The royal expert said Prince Harry stated he “currently” lives in the United States — and palace insiders say that phrasing was neither accidental nor innocent.

“He could’ve said ‘I live in America,’” one former courtier said, adding “’Currently’ implies the situation is temporary.”

Harry’s remark has sparked return panic as he earlier also revealed he will not pursue US citizenship, leaving watchers stunned after years in Montecito with American-born children.

“Behind palace walls, aides report King Charles’ camp has quietly re-opened lines of communication during the monarch’s health challenges — thawing an ice wall once thought permanent.”

A veteran advisor summarizes the mood: “When a Sussex shifts language, it’s strategy — not slip.”