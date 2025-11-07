Inside Queen Camilla's woe with MI5 after having jewelry stolen from under her nose

Inside a jewelry heist that left MI5 to deal with Queen Camilla’s woes

A shocking incident once plagued Queen Camilla and it involved her losing some of her jewels, while on route to Canada for a three-day tour in 2022.

At the time Queen Elizabeth was still reigning monarch and the trip was in celebration for her Platinum Jubilee.

Insight into what followed has been revealed in commentator Robert Jobson’s new book Windsor Legacy: A Royal Dynasty.

In it, the author called the incident then-Prince Charles’ wife faced with ‘oppertunistic thugs’ a “rocky start” to her trip because her jewels had been nabbed during a break her aides were taking at a service station.

As per the book, “At Beaconsfield Services, located off Junction 2 of the M40 motorway in Buckinghamshire, Camilla's jewels were stolen after three royal aides left the bag, labelled 'HRH The Duchess of Cornwall', unattended in an unlocked car.”

According to a report by The Mirror, “a local gang struck when one aide stepped away for a cigarette while the other two were inside getting coffees.”

The entire thing was handled by MI5, which were deployed and managed to track down the thieves within a few hours with the help of nearby CCTV.

In regards to the secrecy that the Firm was able to maintain over this entire situation, Mr Jobson claims many were “amazed” that it never became public knowledge. Plus “no charges were filed, no police report was ever made, and the incident was buried to avoid embarrassment,” he also revealed.