King Charles planning to bring Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie back to ground zero

King Charles is currently engaged in plans to send a ‘blunt message’ to Andrew’s daughters, against Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie it seems.

A report has just emerged that alleges that King Charles is planning a blunt verdict for against Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

It comes amid reports that ‘frustrated’ King Charles is cracking down on royal relatives on taxpayers’ dime.

That report comes via Mr Robert Jobson, and comes straight from his upcoming book The Windsor Legacy.

According to its findings, King Charles has long since noticed that his Palaces are “being run like a hotel, and not a very good one”.

That is why, according to a source, “Over time, that is all going to change.”

Because some properties may end up being let on commercial rates moving forward.

Especially to people who are outside the family, however “where it is in a Palace environment, they will, of course, be security vetted,” the insider also noted.

Reason being the King is standing firm on the idea that he “isn’t running a housing association for distant relatives.”

For those unversed, King Charles has just pulled Andrew from the Royal Lodge to his private Sandringham estate, following his media woes which have gotten worse since the release of Virginia Giuffre’s memoir, Nobody’s Girl.