Prince William, Kate Middleton tug at heartstrings remembering the Duchess of Kent

Prince William, Kate Middleton tug at heartstrings with their tribute

Following the death of Britain’s oldest living royal, in the British Royal Family, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton have released an emotional tribute that tugs at the heartstrings.

This tribute comes following news of her death, which has happened at the age of 92.

For those unversed, the Duchess of Kent, Katharine was married to Prince Edward, a cousin of Queen Elizabeth.

As a tribute the Wales’ turned to their Instagram account and their official statement reads, “Our thoughts today are with The Duke of Kent and his family, particularly George, Helen and Nicholas.”

They even lauded her life’s work and admitted, that “The Duchess worked tirelessly to help others and supported many causes, including through her love of music. She will be a much missed member of the family.”

The letter was then signed with the couple’s initials, “W & C”.

She leaves behind three children, the Early of St Andrews, George, Lady Helen Windsor as well as Lord Nicholas Windsor.

She also was forced to undergo a termination of one of her pregnancies when she contracted German measles right at the same time, in 1975.

She and Prince Edward are also parents to stillborn son named Patrick.