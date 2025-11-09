Andrew will 'probably go to jail' as case against him is pretty clear

Former Duke of York Andrew will ‘probably go to jail’ as case against him is pretty clear, a royal historian has claimed.

The New York Post quoted royal historian Andrew Lownie as saying “Andrew is going to be charged with various public offenses and misconduct in public office … he’ll probably go to jail. The case against him is pretty clear … he’s toast.”

Lownie said Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor “won’t go down for trafficking, it will be for financial impropriety.”

The report further says the police are also looking into claims that Andrew asked an officer in 2011 to find personal information about his accuser, Virginia Giuffre.

About Sarah, the royal historian said she is also being investigated for using proceeds from book deals and endorsements for her own gain — instead of the charity they were supposed to be intended for.

Lownie said, “She’s been basically using charities to make money. So she’s gonna be in trouble there.”

He also predicted that Sarah and Andrew will most likely need to move out of England.

Andrew Lownie believes “Andrew will end up in the UAE like Juan Carlos [Spain’s former king] and as for Fergie, she will likely go to live in Portugal and Switzerland while maintaining a small presence in London with help from friends.”