Meghan Markle's struggles as breadwinner start to rack up

Meghan Markle’s struggles worsen as becoming the breadwinner starts to take its toll

Meghan Markle has seemingly hit a personal crisis point as she sees the horrors of having to remain the breadwinner.

The whole thing has been said in a Channel 5 documentary titled The Jobless Prince: What Will Harry Do Next?

In it, the Duke’s preference for charity events over high profile Hollywood offers wound up being discussed and TV's Loose Women presenter Jane Moore brought out the couple’s financial woes.

For those unversed, the couple are currently under contract with Netflix, for less than their original. This extension to the original deal includes a promise by the Sussexes to “create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision.”

Different from the 2020 original deal where they were offered $100m (£75m), this time around its said to be significantly less.

Regarding the previous deal the TV presenter even said, “it soon became quite clear that they were writing checks for situations that they weren't earning the money to sustain.”

“It suddenly started to look a bit emperor's new clothes. It was like, 'Okay, you're members of the British Royal Family. What else have you got?'”

What is pertinent to mention is that even the cost of security alone for the Duke and Duchess, alongside their kids is about a quarter of a million dollars yearly, according to Express.

Which effectively means the ‘burden’ of maintaining their lifestyle falls on Meghan, in the eyes of the outlet.

This led an insider to call her acting stint an ‘avenue’ for better financial rewards.

It comes despite sources calling it simply a ‘return to what she truly loves.

The project that Meghan has chosen for her first official return, after an eight-year retirement is called Close Personal Friends, where the Duchess will be playing herself, alongside Lily Collins, Brie Larson, Jack Quaid — son of Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid as well as British actor Henry Golding.